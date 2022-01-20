11-month-old baby girl shot in face in the Bronx

"If that's not a wake up call, I don’t know what is," the mayor said.

An 11-month-old girl has been shot in the face in the Bronx, prompting a search for the gunman and outcry from New York City's new mayor.

The baby is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, the New York City Police Department said.

The shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday while the baby was in a parked car with her mother outside a grocery store, waiting for the father who was inside the store, police said.

A man chasing another man fired two shots, hitting the baby in the face, police said.

"An 11-month-old baby shot in the Bronx. If that's not a wake up call, I don’t know what is," New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted. "It should be unimaginable that this would happen in our city. But it did."

"Leaders at every level have abandoned city streets. I won't," he said. "I refuse to surrender New York City to violence."

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect, who they said fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan. The suspect is described as a man in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).