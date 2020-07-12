11 sailors injured after explosion on San Diego naval ship Firefighters responded to a third-alarm fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Nearly a dozen sailors were transported to the hospital following an explosion on a Navy ship in San Diego on Sunday, officials said.

A fire broke out aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard sometime around 9 a.m. local time, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), which assisted in battling the fire along with base and shipboard firefighting teams. The blaze escalated to a third-alarm fire, the department said.

Smoke rises from a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12, 2020. Monica Munoz/Sd Fire-rescue via Reuters

Eleven sailors were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, the Naval Surface Forces said. The entire crew is off the ship and accounted for, it said. All SDFD responders have also been accounted for, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.