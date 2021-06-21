11-year-old boy, dad shot while sitting in car in violent attack caught on video

The boy, his dad and the third victim were hospitalized in stable condition

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy and his father, were sitting in a car when they were shot and injured in a violent triple shooting caught on video, Detroit police said.

The boy, his father and the third passenger, a 30-year-old man, were all hospitalized in stable condition after the Sunday morning shooting, police said.

The victims were parked and sitting in a Chevy Suburban when, at about 8 a.m., a black Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and stopped, police said.

A gunman then got out of the passenger side of the Chrysler and immediately sprayed bullets at the victims' car, before jumping back into the Chrysler and fleeing.

Police are looking for the Chrysler driver as well as the gunman.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the 6th precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.