11-year-old boy dies from fireworks in Indiana

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday.

He was playing with fireworks on Sunday when he was injured and then was "gone ... in the blink of an eye," his mother told ABC Evansville affiliate WEHT in a statement.

An autopsy has been set for Tuesday, said state police, who are leading the investigation.

Camrynn was a hard-working student and protective older brother who loved to play football, basketball and soccer, his mother said.

Nine people died from fireworks in the U.S. last year and 26 people died the year before, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries last year, the CPSC said.

