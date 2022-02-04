11-year-old Texas boy shot and killed while walking to mother's car

The boy suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

An 11-year-old boy was shot on Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Harris County, Texas, while walking to get something from his mother's car, according to police.

Deputies and EMS found the boy with at least one gunshot wound to the chest and aid being administered by his family. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead there, according to Harris County police.

Harris County deputies responded to an apartment complex just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Multiple shots were fired, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units are conducting an investigation, police said.

Early stages of the investigation indicated that gunshots were heard shortly after the boy walked to the parking lot to retrieve something from his mother's car, according to police.

Witnesses said they saw a teenage black male fleeing the scene on foot. He ran through the complex and jumped over a wooden fence to exit the complex, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.