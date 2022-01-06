110 million people, 42 states on alert for hazardous weather conditions

Northeast cities are expected to get their first significant snow this season.

More than 110 million people around the country are expecting hazardous weather on Thursday into Friday morning.

Forty-two states are under some sort of winter alert for cold, snow, flood or wind.

There are numerous accidents around the country, with some interstates closed from Oregon to Michigan as the wild weather moves across the country.

Police in Nashville are investigating a multi-car collision on Interstate 40 that is blocking off all the westbound lanes, according to WKRN.

On Wednesday, 35 cars were involved in a crash in Westchester County, New York, according to the Pelham Fire Department.

A winter storm is headed for the I-95 corridor, where earlier this week, weather conditions left people trapped on the highway for more than 24 hours.

The I-95 corridor is expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with localized amounts of up to 8 inches in Massachusetts and Maine.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the winter weather.

Thursday morning into the afternoon, ice and snow are hitting the Mid-South in areas including, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

More than half a foot of snow is possible in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Dozens of schools announced they will be closed on Thursday due to weather conditions, according to ABC Memphis affiliate WATN.

The storm system is moving out of the central Plains and the Mid-South and will form into a coastal low, bringing a widespread snow event from Nashville to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

A winter storm warning is in place for Boston and Nashville and a winter weather advisory is in place for Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Nashville could see several inches of snow.

Areas, including New York City, Boston and Philadelphia, are expected to get the first significant snow of the season.

Snow begins in D.C. Thursday evening and continues overnight. Snow starts in Philadelphia after midnight and in New York City after 2 a.m. and into the Friday morning commute. Snow in Boston begins before the morning commute and continues into the afternoon.

Behind the eastern snowstorm, an arctic outbreak is moving in with wind chills as low as negative 60 degrees in the northern Plains.

Near-zero temperatures are expected for Friday morning in Nashville. Temperatures will be in the teens from Dallas to Birmingham and Atlanta.