'About a dozen' injured in Boise building collapse near airport

There were "numerous" transports of people to medical facilities.

A building under construction near the Boise, Idaho, airport collapsed Wednesday night, injuring "about a dozen" people, a fire department official said.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Operations and EMS Chief for Boise Fire Department Aaron Hummel said there were "numerous" transports of people to medical facilities. He said he could not provide further information on the status of the patients as officials were working to get in touch with family members and reunite families.

Hoists were needed to rescue some of the injured, and some of the rescues were "challenging," he said.

Authorities respond to the scene of a reported building collapse near the Boise Airport on Jan. 31, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Terra Furman via AP

Earlier in the evening, emergency responders, including seven fire engines, three ladder trucks and several ambulances, reported to the scene of the building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street, officials said.

A "rigid steel frame" that had been erected and that was being worked on collapsed, Hummel said. Hummel said it was a "large-scale collapse" of the framework of the building. A crane was impacted, but it was unclear when or how the crane fell.

An airport official confirmed the building was on airport land, but was not a Boise Airport project. The airport itself was not impacted by the incident.

Hummel said everyone at the site was accounted for.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.