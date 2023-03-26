12 injured as floor collapses at off-campus apartment party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is aware the incident, an official said.

Twelve people were injured after a floor collapsed during a party at an off-campus apartment near Indiana University of Pennsylvania Saturday night, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Reports of a floor collapse first came in at about 11:51 p.m. Saturday night from an apartment on the second floor of the Elm by Traverse Commons complex in White Township, Pennsylvania, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.

The complex is about a mile away from IUP's campus, according to Traverse Commons' website.

The number of people in the apartment at the time of the collapse is unknown, said Greenfield, but following the collapse, everyone was able to exit the apartment. Twelve people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, he said. Seven of those injured were transported to a local hospital, and one other person was transported via private vehicle, according to Greenfield.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is aware of the incident and is working with Pennsylvania State Police, Michelle Fryling, executive director of media relations for the university, told ABC News.

"When we learn names of those individuals who were injured who may be students (at this point we do not know names) we will provide support to them and to their families in all ways," Fryling said in an email.