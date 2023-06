The incident may have been caused by an over-chlorination of the pool.

Twelve people were transported to the hospital Saturday with possible ingestion after they were exposed to a chlorine spill in Houston, Texas, the Houston Fire Department said.

Chief Samuel Pena said the incident is under control and the cause appeared to be an over-chlorination of the pool(s).

There was no information given as to how serious the injuries could be.

