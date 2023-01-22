12 shot in Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

All of the victims are in stable condition, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that injured 12 people at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, nightclub.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 4619 Bennington Ave in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals, either by personal vehicles or by emergency responders, police said. They are all currently listed in stable condition.

In this screen grab from Google Maps Street View dated March 2022, Dior Lounge & Bar at 4619 Bennington Ave in Baton Rouge, La. is shown. Google Maps Street View

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.