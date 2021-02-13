12-year-old allegedly shot and killed home intruder during armed robbery

A 73-year-old resident was also shot by the masked intruders, police said.

A 12-year-old allegedly shot and killed a home intruder during an armed robbery early Saturday in North Carolina, police said.

A resident of the apartment was also shot by the masked intruders during the incident, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the apartment shortly before 1 a.m. found one of the residents, a 73-year-old woman, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

A second person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found at an intersection half a block from the apartment, police said. He was identified by police as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro.

Both shooting victims were brought to a local hospital, where Herring died from his injuries, according to police. The 73-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

Preliminary evidence suggests that Herring was allegedly one of two masked suspects who "forced their way" into the apartment, "demanded money" and shot the elderly resident, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

The 12-year-old, described by police as an occupant of the residence, then allegedly shot at the suspects in self-defense, "causing them to flee the area," the department said.

Charges against the juvenile shooter are not anticipated, the department said.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the juvenile and the 73-year-old resident. The police department is not releasing any additional information about the case, a spokesperson told ABC News Saturday.

An investigation into the armed robbery and shootings is underway.