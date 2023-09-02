12-year-old shot near high school football game in Baltimore

The boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was shot on Friday night across the street from a Baltimore high school where a football game was being played, police said.

Officers patrolling near the scene heard a gun shot in the area near Dunbar High School and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Baltimore police. The boy's injuries were not life-threatening, they said.

Medics arrived to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital and he is currently in stable condition, police said.

The incident did not occur on school property, according to police.

A 12-year-old was shot near Dunbar High School during the school's first football game of the season, on Sept. 1, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Ashley McDowell/WMAR

Central District detectives responded to the scene and took control of the investigation, according to police.

According to Baltimore ABC affiliate WMAR, this was Dunbar High School's first game of the season. The school's head football coach told the station that a lot of parents worry that it's unsafe for kids to play at a field in this location.

"We were in the middle of the game, great atmosphere, first night of the season and we heard gunshots and everyone started running and the players got down on the field and everybody started running on the field,” Lawrence Smith, Dunbar High School’s head football coach, told WMAR.