125-year-old dime sells for $1.32 million

A dime doesn’t buy much these days, but this rare dime that recently sold at auction cost a pretty penny.

The 1894-S Barber dime is considered among the rarest and most coveted coins in the country -- only nine are known to exist -- according to auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries, which specializes in antique coins and currency.

Dell Loy Hansen, a Utah businessman and owner of the Real Salt Lake soccer club, paid $1.32 million dollars for the 125-year-old coin last Thursday at the Stack’s-Bowers Rarities Night Auction in Chicago.

Stacks Bowers Galleries

“This was an opportunity to buy yet another famous rarity for the growing collection,” Hansen said in a statement.

The 1894-S dime was designed by engraver Charles E. Barber and struck in San Francisco on June 9, 1894, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service.

The dime, which was once owned by former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss, is ranked No.6 in the respected “100 Greatest U.S. Coins” listing, behind the likes of 1804 silver doll and the 1913 Liberty Head nickel.

Hansen has been collecting coins for years, and is amassing the first privately-held coin collection of items from 1792 to the present day, according to David Lawrence Rare Coins, which is helping Hanse in the pursuit.

John Brush, president of David Lawrence Rare Coins, called Hansen’s purchase “one of the most exciting acquisitions that we have made.”

“This opportunity to acquire such a legendary rarity is something that you can only dream about as a child,” Brush said in a statement.

Brush was in Chicago for the auction and did the bidding for Hansen.