3 dead in Philadelphia shooting, police say

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Third and South streets, police said.

Three people have died after more than a dozen were injured in connection with a shooting on Saturday night in Philadelphia, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded at about midnight to the area near the intersection of Third and South streets, where there were "several active shooters," Philadelphia Police said.

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when the shooting broke out," Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man fire into a crowd of people, prompting an officer to shoot three times, police said.

Police recovered two guns, including one with an extended magazine, at the scene, but have not made an arrest, Pace said.

Police said at least 14 people had been shot. Officials earlier had said 13 people were injured.

Seven victims were transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with injuries from the shooting, a hospital spokesperson said. One was reported dead on arrival and four others were in stable condition, the hospital said.

Police said other victims were transported to two additional area hospitals.

