3 dead, 14 shot in mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

At least three people are dead and 14 shot following a shooting outside a nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee overnight, which is the second mass shooting in the city in the last week.

Two people died from gunshot wounds and a third died after being hit by a car, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Three other people were injured by vehicles fleeing the scene.

The chief told reporters the shooting was an "isolated incident" and said there were likely "multiple shooters."

Murphy said the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown and appealed for the public's help for information.

"Regardless of how small and insignificant you may think that it is … please reach out to us," she said.

The identities of the victims and suspects have not been released.

Last weekend, six teenagers were shot in downtown Chattanooga during a confrontation between two large groups. No arrests have been made is this shooting as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.