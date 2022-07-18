13 injured, 1 dead, in violent New York City day

At least 13 people were injured and one man was killed in a series of separate shootings during a nearly 11-hour streak of violence across New York City, according to police.

Shootings occurred in all five boroughs of the city. Among the victims was a 74-year-old woman sitting on a bench, a woman taking her dog for a walk and a mother and her teenage daughter inside a bodega, according to the New York Police Department.

Police suspect that two of the shootings were committed by the same pair of bicycle-riding gunmen.

No arrests were announced in any of the shootings.

Gunfire erupted around 8:45 p.m. Sunday outside a bodega in the city's Bronx borough, sending stray bullets through a window of the corner store that hit a 46-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, according to the NYPD. The mother, according to police, was grazed in the chin, while her daughter was shot in the hand.

Both mother and daughter were taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a dispute outside the bodega and two possible suspects fled the scene on bicycles, according to police.

Around the same time, a 22-year-old woman walking her dog several blocks from the Bronx bodega was shot in the leg, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Detectives believe the shootings of the dog walker and the mother and daughter at the bodega are linked, but no suspects had been identified as of Monday morning, according to police.

Earlier Sunday, a 74-year-old woman was shot while sitting on a bench outside a public housing development in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. and left the victim with a bullet wound to the stomach, police said.

The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, four people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy who suffered a bullet wound to the head, in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, police said. The teenager was in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center on Monday.

The three other people injured in the Brownsville shooting all suffered non-life threatening injuries, including three who were treated at a hospital and one who was treated at the scene, police said.

The shooting started on a street in Brownsville when the victims got into a fight with the suspect, who drew a gun as he was running away and opened fire on the group. Police were working to identify the suspect Monday.

The NYPD is also investigating a shooting that occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Staten Island. Police said a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Shootings continued across the city's five boroughs late Sunday night and into Monday morning, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., a 34-year-old man, whom police identified as Sean Tinsley, was shot in the head outside a public housing development in Harlem, according to police. Tinsley was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police alleged that Tinsley was a reputed gang member. No suspects have been identified in the homicide.

A short time after the Harlem slaying, gunfire erupted at a playground in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn that left an 18-year-old man hospitalized with a bullet wound to the leg. No suspects were identified and the circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, police said.

Just after midnight, a barrage of gunfire was reported in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a bullet wound to the chin, police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police said an unmarked NYPD vehicle parked near the Chelsea shooting was hit by gunfire.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a BMW SUV, according to police.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Rockaway Beach area of Queens, according to the NYPD. The victim, described by the NYPD as a known gang member with a history of arrests, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

More gunshots marked the third shooting in the Bronx in roughly seven hours. Officers responded to a report of gunfire at 3:55 a.m. in the Crotona Park East section of the borough and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to the NYPD.

The steak of shootings came amid an overall decline in shooting incidents and shooting victims in the city.

Prior to this past weekend, there had been 793 shooting incidents in the city, a roughly 11% decline from the same period as last year, according to NYPD crime statistics. There have been 854 shooting victims through the first six and a half months of this year, about 7% fewer than this time in 2021, the statistics show.

Homicides are also down in New York City. Prior to this weekend, police had investigated 222 homicides, a nearly 8% decline from 2021, according to the statistics.