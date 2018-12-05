A 14 year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly pointed a handgun at someone inside his Washington, D.C., middle school, police said.

The Kramer Middle School student was in a school stairwell mid-day Monday when he allegedly pointed a .22 caliber handgun at someone and said, "If you tell anyone I will shot [sic] you," a Metropolitan Police report said.

The teen then walked away, the report said.

DCPS

No shots were fired, police said, and no one was injured, D.C. Public Schools spokesman Shayne Wells told ABC News.

The teen was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

All middle schools in the district have metal detectors, including Kramer, Wells said. It is unclear how the gun was brought inside the school of 194 students, he said.

It was not clear if the teen was threatening a student or an adult, Wells said.

"The safety of our students and staff is paramount and D.C. Public Schools has been developing a comprehensive plan to restore safety and trust at Kramer that include mental health support for students and staff," Wells said.

Kramer Middle School principal Roman Smith did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.