The boy's injuries were non-life-threatening, an official said.

14-year-old boy bitten by shark while at junior lifeguard camp in Florida

A 14-year-old boy was bitten on the leg by a shark while at a junior lifeguard camp in Florida, according to a local official.

The teen was diving into the water when he landed on the shark at Ponce Inlet in Volusia County around 11:15 a.m. Monday, according to Aaron Jenkins, the deputy chief of Volusia County Beach Safety.

A 14-year-old boy was bitten on the leg by a shark while at a junior lifeguard camp, July 8, 2024, at Flagler Beach, Fla. WFTV

The shark bit the boy on the right calf. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations, Jenkins said.

Witnesses said the shark was a blacktip, which is common in the area, Jenkins said.

Two other people were attacked by sharks in Volusia County on July 4 and July 5, according to Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV.

One of those victims was 21-year-old Connor Baker, who was on vacation from Ohio when he was bit on the foot.

"Felt like my foot was being stabbed," Baker said. "Tried as fast as I could to just get to shore."

