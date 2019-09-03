Alabama police say a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his entire family in the early hours of Tuesday and then called police to the scene.

The boy, who was not identified, later confessed to shooting all five members of his family with a 9mm handgun in a home in the town of Elkmont, about 106 miles north of Birmingham, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was the person who called the authorities, the sheriff’s office wrote on .

WHNT-TV News via AP

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Three of the family members were found dead in the home, while two others were airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

The boy was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the killings, the sheriff’s office said.

He is allegedly helping investigators locate the weapon that he is said to have tossed nearby the home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions to ABC News.