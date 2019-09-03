14-year-old boy confesses to killing all 5 family members in Alabama home: Authorities

Sep 3, 2019, 11:31 AM ET
Alabama police say a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his entire family in the early hours of Tuesday and then called police to the scene.

The boy, who was not identified, later confessed to shooting all five members of his family with a 9mm handgun in a home in the town of Elkmont, about 106 miles north of Birmingham, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was the person who called the authorities, the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

In this photo provided by WHNT-TV News, authorities block access to a street, in Elkmont, Ala., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Three of the family members were found dead in the home, while two others were airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the killings, the sheriff’s office said.

He is allegedly helping investigators locate the weapon that he is said to have tossed nearby the home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions to ABC News.