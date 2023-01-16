14-year-old girl shoots, kills 11-year-old boy after allegedly aiming at someone else: Police

The teen was allegedly trying to shoot another girl she was fighting with.

A 14-year-old girl is accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old after she was allegedly aiming at someone else, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at a Dallas apartment complex at about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Dallas Police Department said.

Two girls were fighting in the parking lot, and one of the girls, a 14-year-old, "retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting," according to police.

But the bullet hit a bystander, an 11-year-old boy, authorities said. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The 14-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly fled the scene and was later found at another apartment complex, police said. She's being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

The gun has been recovered, police said.