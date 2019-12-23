14-year-old 'mischievous' giraffe at Phoenix Zoo, Makope, dies after developing 'neurologic abnormalities' Makope had been under medical treatment and observation for several months.

Makope, a 14-year-old beloved giraffe at the Phoenix Zoo, has died after developing sudden "neurologic abnormalities."

The reticulated giraffe had been under medical treatment and observation for several months and appeared to improve with rest and treatment, according to the zoo. She was spending full days on the zoo's savanna with the rest of the herd and alternated on exhibit with Miguu, the male Masai giraffe.

Makope, a 14-year-old giraffe at the Phoenix Zoo, seen here in this undated photo, has died after suddenly developing neurologic abnormalities. Phoenix Zoo via Facebook

Makope's health began to decline last week, and she died shortly after developing the "neurologic abnormalities" on Thursday, zoo officials said.

Keepers described Makope as "by far our most mischievous and outgoing giraffe" with a "penchant for reaching trees just outside the exhibit to munch on." Her name means "eyelashes" in Swahili.

"Makope has been a bright spot in our giraffe herd from the moment of her birth on the Savanna exhibit 14.5 years ago," officials said.

Her half-sister Zuri is the zoo's last reticulated giraffe. A female Masai giraffe named Rafiki, Swahili for "friend," was born in June 2008.

Less than 16,000 reticulated giraffes remain in the wild, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. They are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

Makope's body is being sent to Midwestern University for a full necropsy to determine cause of death.