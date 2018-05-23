About 14,500 in Puerto Rico still don't have power

Sunday marked eight months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and about 14,500 people there still don't have electricity.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said that number represents less than 1 percent of energy customers with access to power.

PREPA set a goal of providing power to 100 percent of customers before May 31.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which had been restoring access to the grid, handed those duties back to PREPA on Friday.

Hurricane season starts in 10 days.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.