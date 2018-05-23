About 14,500 in Puerto Rico still don't have power

May 23, 2018, 3:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Tourists dine Cafe Puerto Rico on April 18, 2018 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico as a major failure knocked out the electricity, leaving the entire island without power nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed the electrical grid. Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Tourists dine Cafe Puerto Rico on April 18, 2018 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico as a major failure knocked out the electricity, leaving the entire island without power nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed the electrical grid.

Sunday marked eight months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and about 14,500 people there still don't have electricity.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said that number represents less than 1 percent of energy customers with access to power.

PREPA set a goal of providing power to 100 percent of customers before May 31.

After Hurricane Maria, 95 percent of Puerto Rico still without power

Puerto Rico, 6 months after Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico, Caribbean

The Army Corps of Engineers, which had been restoring access to the grid, handed those duties back to PREPA on Friday.

Hurricane season starts in 10 days.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

Comments