Apr 29, 2019, 12:59 PM ET
A 15-month-old girl has been killed by a dog in Nevada, according to authorities.

The dog, a 4-year-old rottweiler, belonged to a family friend, according to the Henderson Police Department. The attack occurred Saturday morning at a home on Appian Way in Henderson, police said.

The girl was transported to Henderson Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to authorities.

The dog was euthanized at the request of the owner, police said.

Neighbor Michael Seed told ABC Las Vegas affiliate KTNV that he was "speechless" over the little girl's tragic death.

"I'm sure the family's hurting," Seed said.

Additional details on the attack were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

