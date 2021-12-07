16-year-old football player slain in Michigan school shooting to be mourned at funeral

Tate Myre, a junior, was one of four students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting.

Family and friends are gathering Tuesday to remember 16-year-old football player Tate Myre, who was killed one week ago in a shooting at his Michigan high school.

Myre, a junior, was one of four students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. The suspected gunman and his parents have been charged.

Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him from his school to a hospital, authorities said.

Myre, an honors student, was "beloved by all" and had a "bright future," the Oxford football team said. Myre had been on the school's varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.

The teen loved Christmas, his family dog and spending time with his family, friends and girlfriend, his obituary said.

The funeral begins at noon.