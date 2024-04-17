16-year-old shot multiple times while answering door, young kids inside escape unharmed

The teen is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times when answering the door in Philadelphia, police said, while two younger children who were sleeping inside avoided any injuries.

The gunman came to the door around 11:53 p.m. Monday, and when the 16-year-old opened it, "At least one male entered the property and fired six shots, striking the 16-year-old in the abdomen and the arm," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Police respond to a shooting at the Cliveden Apartments in Philadelphia, April 16, 2024. WPVI

The teen was listed in stable condition, police said.

Two children ages 5 and 7 were inside the home at the time and escaped the hail of bullets, Small said. The 16-year-old was babysitting his two younger cousins, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

"We're very, very lucky that those two children, ages 5 and 7, were not struck by gunfire, because that's where the shots were fired," Small said. "There's multiple bullet holes in the living room wall right near where those children were sleeping on the couch."

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, police said.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.