17 students from an Ohio high school earn perfect ACT scores

A perfect score on a standardized test is an accomplishment worth celebrating.

Walnut Hills High School in Ohio found 17 reasons to celebrate.

Cincinnati Public Schools announced in a press release that 17 students from the school achieved a perfect score of 36 on the American College Testing, better known as the ACT, a test commonly used for college admissions.

Ed Curry, a spokesperson for ACT, said in a press release that he could not confirm if 17 was the highest number of students which earned perfect ACT scores from one school, but he had “never heard of so many students in one school earning a perfect score."

Eight seniors and nine juniors at the school received the flawless score. An additional 23 Walnut Hills High School seniors received a near-perfect score of 35 out of 36, according to Principal John Chambers.

Tarah DeSousa, a media communications strategist from ACT, told ABC News that around two-tenths of one percent of students that take the ACT generally earn a 36 composite score on the exam.

The ACT is divided into sections for reading, mathematics, English, and science, with each section receiving a score between 1 and 36 and the test-taker receiving a composite score. ACT reported that the average composite score for the class of 2018 was 20.8.

The seniors, who earned the perfect score, plan to attend the University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Tulane University, and Rhodes College, with one student studying abroad in Scotland at the University of Edinburgh, the school district said.