18-year-old UConn student shot, killed in Hartford

Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, an 18-year-old University of Connecticut student, was shot and killed in Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday night, according to police.

Hartford Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash only to find Langs-Myers suffering from gunshot wounds outside the vehicle.

Police on the scene of the shooting death of University of Connecticut student Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, June 13, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. WTNH

Hartford Fire and officers transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police were able to determine that the incident occurred at a different location than where Langs-Myers was found, around 37 Brook Street.

Police on the scene of the shooting death of University of Connecticut student Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, June 13, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. WTNH

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

"The UConn community is deeply shocked and grief stricken by this tragic loss and our thoughts are with Zaid’s family and friends," UConn said in a statement to ABC News.