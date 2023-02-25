At least 2 dead, 11 injured after pickup truck crashes into group of cyclists in Arizona

At least two cyclists are dead and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a large group of cyclists in Arizona Saturday morning, police said.

The Goodyear Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a "very serious crash" shortly before 8 a.m. local time in Goodyear, a suburb west of Phoenix, after a male pickup truck driver collided with a group of adult cyclists on the Cotton Lane Bridge.

A woman died at the scene and a man died at a local hospital following the crash, Goodyear police said. Eleven other cyclists were transported to three different area hospitals with "various injuries," police said.

The driver was the only occupant of the pickup truck and remained at the scene, police said.

Weather is not believed to have played a role in the incident, which occurred on a bright, sunny day in the area, a police spokesperson said.

Part of Cotton Lane remains closed amid the investigation.