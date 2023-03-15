2 dead in shooting at Oregon hotel; no ongoing threat: Police

The incident occurred at a hotel near the Portland airport.

Two people are dead after a shooting at a hotel in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Port of Portland responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites Portland Airport Hotel around 2 a.m. local time Wednesday. A man and woman were confirmed dead, police said. Their identities have not been confirmed.

"There is no ongoing threat to the PDX airport or the surrounding area at this time," Port of Portland Police said in a statement.

Police respond to a deadly shooting at the Embassy Suites Portland Airport Hotel in Portland, Oregon, March 15, 2023. KATU

The incident is under investigation.

Guests at the hotel told Portland ABC affiliate KATU that they heard nearly a dozen gunshots and saw blood on the floor as police escorted them out of the building.

Amid the police response, yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the entrance to the hotel, which is located near Portland International Airport. Officers could also be seen interviewing guests wrapped in blankets.