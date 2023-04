Seattle police said they're investigating a shooting at Cal Anderson Park.

Two people were shot and killed at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle late Saturday, police said.

Seattle Police Department officials said on Twitter at about 10:30 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting at the Capitol Hill park.

Seattle Police respond to Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, April 30, 2023. KOMO

