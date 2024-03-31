2 dead as single-engine plane crashes in Truckee, California

The plane had been attempting to land at Truckee Tahoe Airport, police said.

Two people were killed as a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land in Truckee, California, on Saturday, local airport and law enforcement officials said.

The Daher TBM 900 took off from Denver, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon, according to aircraft tracker FlightAware.

The scene of a small plane crash in Truckee, California, on Saturday, March 30, 2024. KOLO

The aircraft crashed at about 6:38 p.m. "near the area of Glenshire Drive and Olympic Blvd," a crossroads northwest of the Truckee Tahoe Airport, police said in a statement.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive at the crash site on Sunday morning, airport officials said.

A Truckee Police vehicle near the scene of a small plane crash in Truckee, California, on Saturday, March 30, 2024. KOLO

"At this time there is no threat to any structures and no road closures," police said in a statement. "There will be a heavy presence of emergency responders in the area for an extended period of time."