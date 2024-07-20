2 infants injured in fast-moving Fork Fire in Southern California's Angeles National Forest

The Fork Fire began in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles County.

Two infants needed medical attention due to smoke inhalation as a fast-moving brush fire in Southern California spread 250 acres, officials said as of Friday evening.

The brush fire began in the San Gabriel Mountains in northern Los Angeles County near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads after 3:00 p.m. local time, according to Angeles National Forest officials, which named the spreading blaze the Fork Fire.

Multiple families had to evacuate the area, which has several hiking trails, officials said.

KABC aerials over a wildfire that has smoke billowing into the sky within the Angeles National Forest, California. KABC

Two infants required medical attention due to being exposed to smoke during their escape, according to officials.

The condition of the children and others evacuated is not known at this time.

"Spreading is rapid, winds are light and growth potential is high," Angeles National Forest officials said.

There is no immediate threat to buildings in the area, officials added.

