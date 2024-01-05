3 new batches of documents naming Jeffrey Epstein's associates released
The new release includes 96 documents.
Three more tranches of court records pertaining to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed Friday.
A total of 96 documents were released Friday. About 19 documents were released Thursday and the first 40 were released on Wednesday.
The records are part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of the disgraced financier, against Epstein's longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell that the two settled in 2017. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls. Her appeal will be heard in March.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.