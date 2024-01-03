Court documents naming Jeffrey Epstein's associates to be unsealed Wednesday

The documents stem from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hundreds of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to be made public Wednesday, a U.S. district judge said.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled last month there was no legal justification for continuing to conceal more than 150 names of "John and Jane Does" mentioned in the records. Preska had ordered the unsealing to begin after Jan. 1.

The documents stem from a 2015 civil lawsuit centered on allegations that Epstein's one-time paramour, Ghislaine Maxwell, facilitated the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre, an alleged trafficking victim.

