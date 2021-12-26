More than 2,000 flights canceled since Christmas Eve

Hundreds of flights were already canceled on Sunday.

The end of the holiday weekend continued to be anything but merry for thousands of air travelers across the country.

There have been more than 2,000 flight cancellations since Christmas Eve as the recent COVID-19 surge has resulted in crew shortages and disrupted several airlines.

This comes on the day after Christmas, which is forecasted to be the third busiest air travel day for return flights.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, 385 flights were canceled; 129 by Delta, 110 by JetBlue, 94 by United and 52 by American Airlines, according to FlightAware.

On Christmas Day, 950 flights were canceled and another 689 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve.

Delta and JetBlue have called on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated individuals to five days, to ease the crew shortage.

Passengers are urged to check with their airlines and airports for up-to-date information on their flights.