226,000 smoke-carbon monoxide alarms recalled

Seven alarm models may fail to provide alerts about fires, officials said.

Kidde is recalling 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said they may fail to provide alerts about fires.

Seven models -- Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms -- are involved in the recall, the company and CPSC said Thursday.

Only detectors with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on them are impacted.

CPSC said no injuries or incidents related to the alarms have been reported so far.

The alarms cost between $10 and $70 and were primarily sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and Menards from May 2019 through September 2020.

Customers with those products can contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.

"At Kidde, the safety of our customers is our top priority. We have identified a potential product safety issue related to TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. As a result, and in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, we are voluntarily recalling these alarms," Kidde said in a statement.