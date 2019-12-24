24-year-old pleads not guilty to vandalizing Beverly Hills synagogue The Nessah Synagogue vandalism was discovered on Dec 14. No one was hurt.

A 24-year-old man accused in the hate crime of vandalizing a Beverly Hills, California, synagogue, has pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said.

Anton Nathaniel Redding allegedly forced his way into the Nessah Synagogue and ransacked it, overturning furniture and damaging relics, the Beverly Hills police said.

Redding faces one count each of felony vandalism of religious property and second-degree burglary. The criminal complaint includes a hate crime allegation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The vandalism was discovered the morning of Dec. 14 by an employee who arrived for work, police said.

"The suspect left no markings or other overt signs of anti-Semitism," police said at the time.

In this photo taken from surveillance video and provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department is a suspect in the vandalism of the Nessah Synagogue Dec. 14, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Beverly Hills Police Dept. via AP

No one was there at the time and no one was hurt, said police.

The building had only minor damage, police added.

After the alleged vandalism, Redding -- who is from Millersville, Pennsylvania -- went to the Los Angeles International Airport and flew to Hawaii, prosecutors said.

Redding was identified as a suspect on Dec. 17, Beverly Hills police said, and then was found in Kona and taken into custody.

Redding, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, could face up to six years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said. He returns to court on Jan. 30.