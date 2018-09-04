2nd body recovered from Colorado River following boat collision that likely killed 4

The second of four people believed to be killed when two pleasure boats collided on the Colorado River over the weekend has been accounted for, authorities said.

The body of Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare, California, was pulled from the river around 9 a.m. Tuesday by divers from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, officials said. Divers found the body of Christi Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California, on Monday.

The search continued Tuesday afternoon for two other boaters missing since the Saturday night crash on a popular stretch of the Colorado River near the California-Arizona border.

The names of the two passengers still missing haven't been released. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said it will continue to patrol the Colorado River until all passengers are accounted for.

San Bernardino County Sheriff

Officials said two recreational boats, one carrying 10 people and one with six, collided around 8 p.m. Saturday near Moabi Regional Park.

Taylor Corbino, who survived the collision, told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that the boat that hit her vessel head-on didn't have its lights on. She said everyone on her boat survived.

None of the boaters were wearing life-jackets at the time of the crash, officials said. Following the crash, other boaters in the area rushed to pull survivors from the water.

Two people were critically injured in the crash and flown to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, officials said. Another seven were taken to hospitals by ambulance and treated for less serious injuries, officials said.

One diver was injured in the recovery efforts, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. That injury was minor and related to illness.