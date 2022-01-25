2nd NYPD officer dies from Harlem shooting

A second NYPD officer has died after being shot in the line of duty in Harlem this weekend.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, who died Tuesday, is "3 times a hero," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted. "For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation."

Mora was shot while responding to a domestic violence call Friday night, police said.

Mora's partner, officer Jason Rivera, 22, was struck first at the scene and died from his injuries.

A third officer, 27-year-old Sumit Sulan, opened fire on the suspect, LaShawn McNeil.

McNeil, 47, later died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.