2nd former officer charged in George Floyd's death released on bail

A second former police officer charged after the death of George Floyd has been released on bond.

Alexander Kueng posted a $750,000 bond and was released late Friday afternoon, according to Hennepin County Jail records.

Kueng is one of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd.

He is the second officer to be released. Thomas Lane previously posted bond on June 10.

A fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin, 44, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said, "I can't breathe," before he was killed, according to the criminal complaint.

Lane, 37, allegedly held Floyd's legs down while Kueng, 26 allegedly held Floyd's back as Chauvin placed his knee, the criminal complaint said. Thao, 34, allegedly watched the entire incident with his hands in his pockets, according to the complaint.

Their next court appearance is June 29.

Floyd's Memorial Day death has sparked international protests and outrage, which continue now nearly four weeks after his death.

