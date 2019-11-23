A second person has been arrested and charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who has been missing for a month and is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, Alabama officials said.

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told ABC News on Saturday.

Fisher was arrested Friday night by the Auburn Police Department and transported to Lee County Jail, according to Hughes.

Hughes said he could not provide more details regarding the charge.

Auburn Police Department

Auburn's chief of police, Paul Register, also confirmed that Fisher, of Montgomery, had been arrested.

Blanchard was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 23.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was the first person arrested in her disappearance.

Yazeed was arrested on Nov. 7 in Escambia County, Florida, and was extradited to Alabama. He is charged with kidnapping in the first degree, a designation that includes the intent to inflict physical injury.

Surveillance video from inside the convenience store showed both Yazeed and Blanchard inside at the same time, and a witness outside the store said he saw Yazeed force her into her car, according to an arrest affidavit.

