3 arrested for 1st-degree murder in Colorado rock-throwing incidents that killed 20-year-old driver

All three 18-year-olds are suspected of throwing rocks out of a car.

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly throwing large landscaping rocks toward at least seven cars on Colorado roads last week, authorities said. The last of the seven incidents claimed the life of 20-year-old driver Alexa Bartell.

The suspects, all 18-year-old men, were taken into custody at their homes in Arvada overnight and are all facing charges of first-degree murder, with extreme indifference, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced. Additional charges are expected, authorities said.

Investigators in Jefferson County, Colorado, are looking for the person who threw a rock at the car of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, killing her. Jefferson County, CO Sheriff’s Office

Around 10:45 p.m. on April 19, Bartell was driving when someone threw a large rock through her windshield, hitting and killing her, the sheriff's office said.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was fatally struck by a large rock while driving near Denver, Colorado. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

In the hour before Bartell was killed, six other cars in the area had rocks thrown at them, according to the sheriff's office. In two of those incidents, the drivers suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.