3 dead, 2 police officers injured in grocery store shooting in Indiana

Two people were shot and killed inside a grocery store in Indiana on Monday, officials told ABC News.

The incident took place in the early evening at Martin's Super Market in Elkhart, Indiana, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

Police arrived and engaged the suspect outside the store, authorities said. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and the suspect was killed.

Two officers were shot and are in stable condition, the EPD confirmed.

The police's homicide unit has taken over the case.

"As details emerge about the shooting in Elkhart, we are in communication with state and local law enforcement," said Indiana Governor Mike Braun in a post on X.

"Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.