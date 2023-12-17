3 hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin: Police

Three officers responded to a disturbance call outside a bar, police said.

A gun-wielding suspect was killed and three bystanders were injured late Saturday night in downtown Austin, Texas, when three police officers responding to a disturbance call outside a bar opened fire on the assailant as he allegedly pointed a pistol at them, authorities said.

The shooting erupted just before midnight on East 6th Street in the heart of the Texas capital's entertainment district, police said.

Austin Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting in downtown Austin, Dec. 16, 2023. KVUE

Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said at a news conference Sunday that police received a call at 11:52 p.m. Saturday that a man was trying to get into a bar with a gun.

When uniformed officers arrived, bar employees pointed out the suspect standing outside the business and the officers approached him, Henderson said.

"The suspect pulled out his firearm and pointed in the direction of officers and innocent bystanders," Henderson said. "In response, three APD officers fired their department-approved firearms at the suspect. The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased."

Henderson said none of the officers were injured, but three individuals standing nearby were hurt during the shooting, including one who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if the bystanders were struck by gunfire or were injured by some other means. The two other bystanders suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said.

The shooting was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras, footage that is required under police department policy to be released to the public within 10 business days, according to Henderson.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

The three officers who opened fire on the suspect have all been placed on administrative duty in keeping with police department protocol for officer-involved shooting investigations, Henderson said.

Henderson said the officers involved in the shooting have all been members of the Austin Police Department for nine to 13 years.

The shooting is under investigation by the police department's Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, Henderson said. A separate police department internal affairs investigation is also underway, Henderson said.

The incident came about seven hours after a shooting at the Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin sparked panic and sent holiday shoppers running for cover.

The mall shooting unfolded about 4:40 p.m. when two people got into an argument and at least one of them pulled a gun and opened fire, according to police. One person, who police described as an adult, suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

The shooting remained under investigation Sunday. No arrests have been announced.