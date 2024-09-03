At least 3 people missing in ‘major marine incident’ off Connecticut coast

The boat -- which had eight to nine people on it -- reportedly hit a jetty.

At least three people have been reported missing with several others injured in what authorities are describing as a “major marine incident” that has caused “mass casualty” in Connecticut, officials said.

The North Madison Volunteer Fire Department says that the three people reported missing do not have life jackets and that multiple personnel and ambulances from the towns surrounding Old Saybrook, where the incident is currently ongoing, are assisting with the operation.

The boat -- which had around eight to nine people on it -- reportedly hit a jetty, according to ABC News’ New Haven affiliate station WTNH. The Coast Guard and LifeStar have helicopters on scene to assist in the search.It has been declared a mass casualty incident, reports WTNH.

“A mass casualty incident describes an incident in which emergency medical services resources, such as personnel and equipment, are overwhelmed by the number and severity of casualties,” the North Madison Volunteer Fire Department said in a follow up statement online describing the operation.

No other details about the cause of the accident or the identities of the victims have been made available and the incident is ongoing.