3 people, suspect killed after domestic violence incident in Orlando, Florida

Three people and one suspect are dead after a suspected domestic violence incident turned deadly in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday morning, according to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

Officers received calls for a domestic violence incident and arrived at a home near Parramore Avenue and Grand Street at around 2:28 a.m. Sunday. Once they arrived, they heard shots fired inside the home, Chief Smith said in a press conference.

The suspect, who was armed, later walked out of the home and started firing at responding officers, the chief said. Police then returned fire, and the suspect later died in police custody, he said.

Three people had been shot inside the home, officers said. One victim, who was a child, was transported to a hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries, said Smith. The other two victims, who were adults, also died by gunfire, he said. Their names and ages have not been released at this time.

The two officers who responded were not injured, and will be placed on administrative leave, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.