A 34-year-old dad, a professor and young newlyweds among the 20 killed in limo crash

Oct 9, 2018, 3:46 PM ET
PHOTO: People place flowers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the scene where 20 people died as the result of a limousine crashing into a parked and unoccupied SUV at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. PlayHans Pennink/AP
A 34-year-old dad, a college professor and young newlyweds were among the 20 killed in a limo crash in upstate New York.

Authorities have released the identities of the 20 victims of Sunday's accident, including the 17 limousine passengers who all died, the driver and two pedestrians.

The limousine was carrying the 17 passengers to a birthday party when it crashed into a parked Toyota Highlander in Schoharie, a town about 40 miles away from Albany. The SUV then struck two pedestrians nearby.

The two pedestrians who died were identified by New York State Police as 46-year-old Brian Hough of Moravia, New York, and 70-year-old James Schnurr of Kerhonkson, New York.

PHOTO: This is a Sept. 21, 2016 photo provided by SUNY Oswego shows Brian Hough, an assistant professor of geology at the State University of New York at Oswego.Jim Russell/SUNY Oswego via AP
This is a Sept. 21, 2016 photo provided by SUNY Oswego shows Brian Hough, an assistant professor of geology at the State University of New York at Oswego.

Hough was an assistant professor of geology at the State University of New York in Oswego, his biography shows. Schnurr was Hough's father-in-law, ABC New York station WABC reported.

The limo passengers were identified by New York State Police as:

  • Axel J. Steenburg, 29, and Amy L. Steenburg, 29, of Amsterdam, New York

    • The couple had just married in June, and the group was out celebrating Amy Steenburg's 30th birthday, WABC reported.

  • Richard M. Steenburg, 34, of Johnstown, New York

    • He leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old stepson, according to WABC.

  • Allison King, 31, of Ballston Spa, New York

  • Mary E. Dyson, 33, of Watertown, New York

  • Robert J. Dyson, 34, of Watertown, New York

  • Abigail M. Jackson, 34, of Amsterdam, New York

  • Matthew W. Coons, 27, of Johnstown, New York

  • Savannah D. Bursese, 24, of Johnstown, New York

  • Patrick K. Cushing, 31, and Amanda D. Halse, 26, of Halfmoon, New York

    • Cushing and Halse had been dating for about a year, family told ABC News.

    PHOTO: Amanda Halse and boyfriend Patrick Cushing pose for a photo in this undated photo provided by Amandas sister, Karina Halse. Courtesy of Karina Halse via AP
    Amanda Halse and boyfriend Patrick Cushing pose for a photo in this undated photo provided by Amanda's sister, Karina Halse.

    "She was such a charismatic person and she just wanted to make sure everyone was happy and I'm so grateful that she was my sister out of everyone else on this earth,” Karina Halse said of her sister on "Good Morning America."

  • Erin R. McGowan, 34, and Shane T. McGowan, 30, of Amsterdam, New York

    • PHOTO: In this June 8, 2018 photo provided by Valerie Lynne Abeling, Erin and Shane McGowan attend their wedding reception in Amsterdam, N.Y.Valerie Lynne Abeling via AP
    In this June 8, 2018 photo provided by Valerie Lynne Abeling, Erin and Shane McGowan attend their wedding reception in Amsterdam, N.Y.

    The couple had married earlier this year, family told ABC News.

  • Amanda Rivenburg, 29, of Colonie, New York

    • PHOTO: Amanda Rivenburg appears in this photo provided by Living Resources Corporation, April 19, 2018.Cathi Butryn/Living Resources Corporation via AP
    Amanda Rivenburg appears in this photo provided by Living Resources Corporation, April 19, 2018.

  • Adam G. Jackson, 34, of Amsterdam, New York

  • Rachael K. Cavosie, 30, of Waterford, New York

  • Michael C. Ukaj, 33, of Johnstown, New York

    The driver, 53-year-old Scott Lisinicchia of Lake George, New York, did not have the appropriate driver's license required to drive a vehicle that can hold more than 15 occupants,A law enforcement official told ABC News.

    PHOTO: Family members and friends gather for a candlelight vigil memorial at Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Pedestrian Bridge in Amsterdam, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2018.Hans Pennink/AP
    Family members and friends gather for a candlelight vigil memorial at Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Pedestrian Bridge in Amsterdam, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2018.

    PHOTO: Family members mourn during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the fatal limousine crash, Oct. 8, 2018, in Amsterdam, New York.Stephanie Keith/Getty Images, FILE
    Family members mourn during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the fatal limousine crash, Oct. 8, 2018, in Amsterdam, New York.

    Community members held a candlelit vigil Monday night to honor the victims of the crash.

