38 hospitalized after fire breaks out in NYC high-rise apartment building

Dozens of people were injured in a fire at a residential building in New York City Saturday morning, authorities said.

The three-alarm fire broke out on the 20th floor of a midtown Manhattan high-rise, with a "heavy fire condition," according to the New York City Fire Department.

Thirty-eight people were hospitalized due to the fire, including two critically. Five were in serious condition and the rest were minor injuries, according to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Five members of the FDNY are among the patients, officials said.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and was under control within an hour, the FDNY said.

A woman is rescued by NYFD firemen in an image taken from video posted to Twitter, after a fire in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise trapped residents in the morning of Nov.5, 2022, leaving severalpeople injured, according to the FDNY. Patti Ryan/Twitter

Bystander footage captured a dramatic rescue, as a firefighter rappelled with a woman down to a floor below and went safely inside the building while smoke billowed out of windows above.

"Fire EMS and dispatch did an extraordinary job rescuing a number of civilians," Kavanagh said during a press briefing, referencing that rescue in particular. "I cannot emphasize enough the extraordinary work of our members this morning in unbelievably dangerous conditions."

Two people were rescued from the apartment where the fire originated via life-saving rope, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a lithium-ion battery "connected to a micro-mobility device," Kavanagh said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.