3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Buffalo, New York, suburbs

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the suburbs of Buffalo, New York, early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The center of the quake was in West Seneca, officials said. Shaking was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and as far sound as south to Orchard Park, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter.

"It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed," he said.

