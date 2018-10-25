'3D-printed activist' honors student from Parkland shooting in Times Square

Oct 25, 2018, 5:53 PM ET
PHOTO: Installation of a 3-D printed activist by nonprofit Change the Ref is a statement against gun violence and meant to encourage voter registration.PlayABC News
In New York’s Times Square today, artist Manuel Oliver unveiled what he calls the world’s first "3D-printed activist," a life-size version of his son, Joaquin.

Joaquin was one of the victims in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students and faculty were killed that day when a former student allegedly opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.

After his death, Joaquin’s parents, Manuel and Patricia, founded the nonprofit “Change the Ref” to empower young people to get involved in issues impacting the country. In an interview with ABC News, Manuel said the nonprofit’s name came from a conversation he had with Joaquin a few months before he was shot.

PHOTO: Joaquin Oliver is seen here in this undated file photo.Instagram
Joaquin Oliver is seen here in this undated file photo.

Joaquin had been frustrated with a series of bad calls a referee made during a basketball game. This inspired Joaquin and his father to call the recreational league to ask to have the referee switched for someone who would judge the game more fairly. Since his son's death, Manuel and Patricia have extended that ideology beyond the basketball court.

"This is the first time since February that I can see an image of my son standing next to me. Not a good feeling, but the idea here is to make it a powerful moment for the rest of you," Manuel said at the event today.

PHOTO: Artist Manuel Oliver unveiled the worlds first 3d printed activist, a life size version of his son Joaquin, in Times Square, Oct. 25, 2018.ABC News
Artist Manuel Oliver unveiled "the world's first 3d printed activist," a life size version of his son Joaquin, in Times Square, Oct. 25, 2018.

Manuel went on to say that even though he and his wife can't do anything to bring their son back, their work is "for the rest of the families who can still do something about it."

This installation was a statement against gun violence and to encourage voter turnout for the November midterm elections.

